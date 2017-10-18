Japanese SDF personnel hold mixed views in debate over Constitution

Members of the Self-Defense Forces expressed mixed reactions to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s proposal to revise the country’s Constitution so that it formally acknowledges the role of the SDF — one of the major issues in Sunday’s general election.

“Recognizing the SDF in the Constitution is a realistic and workable solution” to a long-running debate on whether the SDF is unconstitutional, a Ground SDF member said, in support of the proposal made in May.

The GSDF member defended Adm. Katsutoshi Kawano, chief of staff at the SDF Joint Staff, who has drawn criticism from opposition parties for expressing support for Abe’s proposal. Kawano “represented the voice of rank-and-file SDF personnel,” the GSDF member said.

The GSDF member said he feels that public support for the SDF has been growing due to its rescue and relief operations in the wake of the 1995 earthquake in the Kobe area and the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

“But if there are opinions that the SDF is unconstitutional, making things clear by defining the SDF’s role in the Constitution is better,” the GSDF member said.

More needs to be done, an Air SDF member said, expressing hopes that national defense forces will be formed as was proposed by Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party in 2012.

“The SDF is called military forces overseas, but the reality is that the SDF is protected by other countries’ forces,” the ASDF member said.

Some SDF personnel regard Abe’s proposal with indifference.

“There have been no discussions among rank-and-file personnel around me about the constitutional amendment,” a Maritime SDF member said. “In either case, our duties will be the same,” the MSDF member added.

Another GSDF member said it is regrettable that the SDF has been long considered by some to be unconstitutional.

“If the current situation in which some call the SDF unconstitutional continues, young people will hesitate to enter it,” the GSDF member said.

“Good personnel are needed now amid heightened tensions over North Korea and China. A conclusion on the constitutional debate should be made soon,” the GSDF member said.