Independents from DP eye realignment after election

Former members of the fragmented Democratic Party running as independent candidates are seeking an opposition realignment centered on DP-linked lawmakers after the poll, it has been learned.

Independent candidates previously with the party — which has split into three groups ahead of Sunday’s general election — are mainly those who rejected DP President Seiji Maehara’s recommendation that its members join Kibo no To (Party of Hope), a new conservative national party established recently by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The potential post-poll realignment is apparently aimed at gathering strength to oppose the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Komeito, after the coming House of Representatives election.

The move may also be intended to prevent funds from the splintering DP, which was the largest opposition party before the Lower House dissolution last month, being passed to Kibo no To.

“When the election ends, opposition parties need to take strong steps to form a large cluster,” said former Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada, who did not follow Maehara’s proposal to represent Kibo no To and is running in the upcoming poll as an independent.

Okada made the remark on Monday in a campaign speech in the city of Saitama for a former DP lawmaker running with an endorsement from Kibo no To.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who also refused to join Koike’s party and became an independent, is supporting former DP colleagues running on Kibo no To’s ticket or as independents.

About 20 former DP lawmakers who became independent candidates, including Okada, Noda, former Finance Minister Jun Azumi and former DP Deputy President Kenji Eda, formed a network for the election campaign to support each other and exchange information.

They appear to be preparing to maintain that solidarity after the election, to act as a catalyst for another round of realignment of opposition forces, according to analysts.

Maehara is aiming to merge all remaining DP members, including Upper House lawmakers and local assembly members, into Kibo no To after the coming election.

But some DP sources observe that Kibo no To “may not last long,” as it is said to be struggling in the campaign despite high initial expectations.

The independents, and many DP members in the Upper House — such as Toshio Ogawa, head of the party’s Upper House members — plan to refuse to join Koike’s party.

Ogawa, who once suggested a reunion of the DP, said in a recent Twitter post that he only meant to stress the necessity to gather together liberal forces, led by those in the DP, to counter the LDP and that he “did not mention a reunion of the DP.”

Through the tweet, Ogawa apparently expressed his intention to seek a new realignment of opposition forces through cooperation with the independents and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, recently set up by former liberal DP members including former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano.

The independents, who are still on the DP’s member list, and party members in the Upper House are cautiously watching how the party’s funds, estimated at more than ¥10 billion, will be handled.

“We have to keep closely monitoring it so (the money) will not be carried away to Kibo,” as the money is financed by state subsidies and dues paid by rank-and-file DP members and supporters, a senior party member in the Upper House said.

Internal strife may occur if Maehara forces through the effective merger of the DP with the Kibo no To, and the independents and other party members demand that the DP split.