JR firms to run joint, across-Japan luxury train tour starting off with resurrected Cassiopeia carriages

The seven Japan Railways Group companies said Tuesday they will offer a special across-Japan sightseeing tour plan using 24 select trains, including the Cassiopeia overnight limited express, whose regular operations ended in March last year.

The joint project is among events to mark the 30th anniversary of the privatization of the Japanese National Railways, through which the seven JR firms were created.

Participants in the 10-day train tour, limited to 60 people, will first go north riding on the Cassiopeia pulled by an electric locomotive of Japan Freight Railway Co. out of Ueno Station in Tokyo on Dec. 5.

Train fans will be very surprised to see a JR Freight locomotive head the luxury sleeper train operated chiefly by East Japan Railway Co. and Hokkaido Railway Co. when it was in regular service, the JR Group said.

After arriving at Sapporo, the tour members will turn south. On their way to Kyushu, they will take various trains, including JR East’s special shinkansen featuring modern art and Kyushu Railway Co.’s A-Train, and stop at Nagoya, Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, Kyoto and other cities with many tourist attractions.

They will return to Tokyo on Dec. 14.

The tour will cost ¥390,000 to ¥480,000 per person, including meals.

The JR Group will also offer an 80-member three-day shinkansen tour through Japan departing the same day for ¥150,000 per person.

The group will start accepting applications for both special tours, which are limited to adults, on Wednesday.