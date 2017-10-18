Debris found off Hamamatsu where ASDF chopper with four aboard apparently crashed

The Air Self-Defense Force continued looking Wednesday for search for a search and rescue helicopter carrying four ASDF crew members that is believed to have crashed into the sea off the city of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, during a training flight on Tuesday afternoon.

The UH-60J helicopter disappeared from radar around 6 p.m. (9 a.m. GMT) when it was flying over an area some 30 km south of the coast in Hamamatsu.

“The helicopter seems to have crashed,” Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters, noting that what appears to be debris of the aircraft was found on the sea. A helicopter door with kanji reading Koku Jieitai (Air Self-Defense Force), a stretcher and a fuel tank were discovered around the suspected crash site.

The UH-60J belonged to the Air Rescue Wing unit at the ASDF’s Hamamatsu Air Base. Aboard the helicopter were its skipper, Maj. Akihiro Hanafusa, 42, a copilot, a search and rescue member and an engineer, according to the ASDF.

ASDF helicopters and Japan Coast Guard patrol ships headed for the crash site to search for the crew.

The UH-60J disappeared about 10 minutes after it left the Hamamatsu base around 5:50 p.m. for a search and rescue drill using night vision gear over the sea. There was no radio traffic confirmed that indicated an emergency, ASDF officials said.

The Air Rescue Wing conducts search and rescue operations in the event of disasters and accidents involving Self-Defense Forces aircraft.

The UH-60J, capable of seating up to five people, is 19.76 meters long, 16.36 meters wide and 5.13 meters tall. It has a range of about 1,300 km and a maximum speed of about 265 ph. The helicopter is equipped with an infrared night vision system and weather radar.

On May 15, an LR-2 liaison and reconnaissance aircraft of the Ground Self-Defense Force crashed into a mountain in Hokkaido, killing all four crew members. An SH-60J patrol helicopter of the Maritime Self-Defense Force crashed into the sea off Aomori Prefecture on Aug. 26, and three of its four crew members were lost.

Human error was deemed the probable cause of the two crashes, because the plane and the helicopter apparently had no mechanical problems, according to the Defense Ministry.