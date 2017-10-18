/

Bad habit: Pair charged in New Jersey bank heists suspected on foiled Pennsylvania stickup while clad as nuns

AP

TANNERSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA – Two women charged with robbing a pair of New Jersey banks are also suspected of trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.

Nineteen-year-old Swahilys Pedraza-Rodriguez, of New Haven, Connecticut, and 23-year-old Melisa Aquino Arias, of the Dominican Republic, appeared before a judge in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. They’re charged with robbing banks in Garfield and Teaneck, New Jersey, while one or both wore head scarves.

The Garfield heist was Sept. 27. The Teaneck heist was Sunday, when the women were arrested.

Law enforcement officials say the women are also suspected in an attempted robbery of the Citizens Bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 28. Those robbers were dressed as nuns and ran away without money after an alarm was triggered.

The FBI had posted surveillance photos on Twitter from the Pennsylvania heist.

The women’s attorneys didn’t immediately return messages Tuesday.

Photos

This undated photo provided by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office in Hackensack, New Jersey, shows Swahilys Pedraza-Rodriguez, of New Haven, Connecticut. Pedraza-Rodriguez and Melisa Aquino Arias, of the Dominican Republic, appeared before a judge in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, charged with robbing banks in Garfield on Sept. 27, 2017, and Teaneck on Sunday, while one or both wore head scarves. | BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA AP This undated photo provided by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office in Hackensack, New Jersey, shows Melisa Aquino Arias of the Dominican Republic. | BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA AP

