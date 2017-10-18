Trump hails Greece’s economic revival at White House meeting with once-critical Athens leader

President Donald Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Greece’s economic recovery at the White House on Tuesday, a meeting that allowed the country’s prime minister to brush aside rough comments he made about Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Trump, joining with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said Greece had “gone through a lot” during its extended period of economic hardships but vowed that the U.S. would remain steadfast as the country executes its debt-relief plan.

“The American people stand with the Greek people as they recover from the economic crisis that recently afflicted their nation,” Trump said alongside Tsipras in the Rose Garden. He added, “A strong and flourishing Greece provides immense opportunity for American trade, investment and job creation.”

Greece has relied on international bailouts since 2010 to address hardships during the recent economic recession. In exchange, the country imposed painful spending cuts, tax hikes and reforms.

Eurozone officials have said Greece and its European creditors are on a good path to completing bailout talks with a view to a “clean exit” from strict fiscal supervision.

During a joint news conference, Tsipras was asked about his stinging statement about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, when the left-leaning Greek leader warned that Trump represented an “evil” set of ideas.

Tsipras flashed a smile and laughed after he was asked about his comments, prompting Trump to joke, “I wish I knew that before my speech.” The Greek leader said the two leaders had a productive exchange, and “not a moment did I feel threatened at any time” during their encounter. He predicted a “very fertile outlook” for their relationship.

The talks focused heavily on economic ties, energy and defense. Tsipras said his country had made economic strides and is “leaving behind the economic model that led to the crisis.”

Trump, for his part, noted that Greece’s defense spending under NATO and cited a potential $2.4 billion sale of aircraft to Greece to upgrade its F-16 fighters, which he said would generate thousands of U.S. jobs.

Greece is emerging from an eight-year financial crisis, with the International Monetary Fund, the European Union and others predicting a return to growth this year. With large privatization items still on the government agenda and a gradual return to bond markets planned over the next year, Greece is keen to attract U.S. investors.