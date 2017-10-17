Japan to minimize restrictions cities can put on private lodging businesses

The government will try to minimize restrictions placed on the private lodging business by municipalities concerned about noise and traffic jams in residential areas, officials said Tuesday.

While local governments are allowed to put limits on the so-called minpaku services, the central government, relying on the services to accommodate a surge in foreign travelers, will require municipalities to regulate the services only in limited areas and for limited periods of time, they said.

In June this year, the Diet enacted a law that allows property owners across Japan to rent out vacant homes or rooms to tourists for up to 180 days per year after notifying municipalities. The law will come into force next June.

Some local governments in popular tourist destinations including Hokkaido and the city of Kyoto have been considering introducing their own rules governing the services, as they are concerned about detrimental effects.