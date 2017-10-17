Dollar firmer above ¥112 in Tokyo

The dollar was firmer above ¥112 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, supported mainly by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.12-13, up from ¥111.72-73 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1772-1772, down from $1.1793-1793, and at ¥131.99-99, up from ¥131.75-76.

The dollar briefly rose to around ¥112.30, backed by a continued rise in Japanese stock prices as well as higher long-term interest rates in the United States.

The dollar’s downside is solid because “there are no factors that encourage market players to sell the currency heavily,” said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service provider.

But the dollar’s topside was heavy in the absence of fresh incentives to take the currency higher, dealers said.

“Dollar purchases were held in check amid lingering concern over North Korea and uncertainties about U.S. tax reform and who will be the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair,” said an official at another foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

The dollar’s overnight rise partly reflected news that U.S. President Donald Trump was impressed with hawkish Stanford University economist John Taylor for Fed chair, an official at a Japanese bank said.