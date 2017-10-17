Nikkei rises for 11th straight session

The Nikkei 225 average rose Tuesday for the 11th straight session, lifted by Wall Street’s overnight advance.

The key market gauge gained 80.56 points, or 0.38 percent, to end at 21,336.12, the best finish since Nov. 27, 1996. The Nikkei climbed 100.38 points Monday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, extended its winning streak to a seventh session, closing 4.19 points, or 0.24 percent, higher at 1,723.37, the strongest closing since July 26, 2007. On Monday, the index gained 10.56 points.

Stocks opened firmer after all three major U.S. stock indexes —the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index —hit record closing highs Monday.

After briefly slipping into negative territory, the key gauges of the Tokyo Stock Exchange bounced back amid expectations for robust corporate earnings, brokers said.

The market “was hit by selling from domestic investors to lock in profits, but stocks soon attracted buying on dips,” sending both the Nikkei and Topix indexes into the plus side, said Hiroaki Hiwada, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said buying of large-cap issues buoyed the overall market.

“Foreign investors have come to perceive the risk of not having (Japanese) stocks” following the market’s recent surge, Ota said.

But Hiwada said the Nikkei “could snap its winning streak anytime.” The market “is overheating and likely to experience a speed correction,” Ota warned.

Rising issues slightly outnumbered falling ones 971 to 931 in the first section, while 129 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell sharply to 1.593 billion shares from Monday’s 1.801 billion.

Kobe Steel rose 3.14 percent due to buybacks and bargain-hunting after a plunge last week following the revelation of its quality data falsification for some products, brokers said.

Automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda as well as technology firms Canon, Panasonic, Kyocera and Murata Manufacturing attracted purchases thanks to a weaker yen.

By contrast, Osaka Gas, Hokkaido Electric Power and movie studio Toho met with selling.