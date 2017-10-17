Japan travel agencies to draw closer government oversight

The Japan Tourism Agency will tighten regulations for travel agencies to protect tourists in the wake of Tellmeclub’s bankruptcy in March.

The failure of the Tokyo-based discount travel agency was “extremely unusual” in the huge losses incurred by customers, a panel of experts said in a report in September after analyzing the case.

The bankruptcy involved some 36,000 defaulted travel contracts valued at ¥9.9 billion, both all-time highs in the history of the travel industry, according to the panel, which was set up to discuss measures to prevent similar large-scale disasters for tourists.

Most of the ¥9.9 billion paid by customers is unlikely to be refunded.

Tellmeclub has joined the bankruptcy insurance fund of the travel industry, which reimburses customers for up to five times the contributions made by member agencies in line with their revenue. The fund will pay no more than ¥120 million to affected customers on behalf of Tellmeclub.

After 53 tour companies went belly up over the past 11 years, 85 percent of payments by customers were refunded on average, according to the Japan Association of Travel Agents. Tellmeclub is an unusual case also in the low refund rate, which ended up at a little more than 1 percent.

Tellmeclub’s bankruptcy caused customers huge losses as the company kept advance payments for long periods, possibly to finance debt repayments, rather than making payments to accommodation and tourist facilities. Customers were asked by Tellmeclub to deposit cash payments one year before their departures, a JTA official said.

The JTA will introduce a set of measures by April to prevent the bankruptcy of travel agencies and protect customers, as recommended by the expert panel.

To improve management oversight, tour companies will be required to submit their earnings reports to the JTA every year, rather than every five years as at present, officials said. The JTA will also set up a third-party organization to investigate travel agencies over reports of alleged wrongdoing, according to the officials.

If an agency receives 20 percent or more of payments from customers 60 days before departure, it will have to explain in its advertising how the advance payments will be used.

The new requirements will apply to travel agencies authorized to plan all kinds of tours, including those to other countries, and solicit customers.

To protect customers in the event of a business failure, the travel industry will be required to raise the level of refunds from the bankruptcy insurance fund. As a steep rise in reimbursements will increase financial burdens on tour companies and may lead to higher fares, the JTA is considering a hike of around 10 percent in contributions to the fund by travel agencies that mainly arrange overseas package tours, officials said.

“There are reasons for discount tours” arranged by agencies like Tellmeclub, an executive at a leading tour company said. “Consumers should compare them with those offered by other agencies and ask for reasons if they have questions. Tour companies must then offer them convincing explanations,” the executive said.