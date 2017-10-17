Osaka, Japan’s gritty second city, suddenly finds itself amid Asia tourist boom

Amid the gloom and struggle that Osaka has gone through in recent years, a tourism boom has been an unexpected boon for Japan’s gritty second city.

The commercial roots and boisterous and friendly people of Osaka and the surrounding Kansai region provide a contrast to the relative coolness and formality of Tokyo that’s winning favor with tourists from Northeast Asia.

The boom is boosting the economy. Duty-free sales at department stores in the region were up almost 60 percent in the first eight months of this year from the same period in 2016, according to the Bank of Japan.

The area’s relatively high unemployment rate has dropped considerably, to 4 percent last year, while the number of companies in Osaka grew 16 percent in the 12 months through March, faster than in Tokyo or across the whole nation.

While Japan as a whole has benefited from a massive increase in tourism, it’s especially pronounced in Osaka. Almost 10 million overseas tourists visited the city in 2016, a 363 percent jump over five years, versus the 188 percent increase seen nationally.

An employee holds an advertisement sign with Chinese characters at a drug store in the Dotonbori district of Osaka on Oct. 9. | BLOOMBERG

The city is popular with tourists from Asia, partly due to increased flights by low-cost carriers, such as China’s Spring Airlines Co. and Jeju Air Co. of South Korea.

This year looks to be another record, with 5.3 million visitors in the first six months of 2017, according to the city’s tourism office.

Within Osaka itself, the southern part of the city around Shinsaibashi is attracting many people. The Daimaru department store in Shinsaibashi sold ¥11 billion in duty-free goods in March-August this year. That was 28 percent of all its sales and more than the combined total of duty-free sales at the company’s 14 other stores in Japan.

“This inbound tourism has brought a growth chance to sectors such as the retail and restaurant business, which were shrinking due to the population decline,” said Kimihiro Etoh, a BOJ executive and manager of the Osaka branch.

Osaka was traditionally the merchant capital of Japan, with many businesses making it their home base during the Edo Period.

The merchant spirit and tradition of bargaining is one of the things that Chinese probably find attractive, according to Xiaoxiao Liu, a Shanghai-born economist at Mitsubishi Research Institute in Tokyo.

People take photographs from the Umeda Sky Building observation deck at dusk in Osaka on Oct. 9 | BLOOMBERG

“Chinese tourists aren’t just looking to buy stuff anymore, they want to have experiences while spending money. And on that point, Osaka is totally more fun,” she said.

The whole shopping district of Shinsaibashi is entertaining, according to Masahisa Maeda, head of the area’s shopkeepers association. You can eat while walking down the street, “talking to people in shops and stalls, and watching them cook before your very eyes,” he said.

“Osaka has food, culture and shopping,” said 67-year-old Mok Cheong Seng from Macau, while visiting the city recently for the seventh or eighth time. Her son, Peter Lee, who was traveling with her, said, “Tokyo’s too busy, but you can relax in Osaka.”

The city plans to apply to host the 2025 World Expo, and is also looking to host Japan’s first casino resort, when they are legalized, which would increase its appeal to Asian tourists.