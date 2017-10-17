U.S. preservation group puts Kenzo Tange-designed Kagawa gym on monuments watch list

World Monuments Fund, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization aiming to preserve imperiled cultural heritage sites, has named the Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium, designed by the late renowned architect Kenzo Tange, on its 2018 World Monuments Watch list.

The gym in the city of Takamatsu faces possible demolition, due to a leaky roof and issues with earthquake resistance.

The concrete structure was built in 1964, the same year when the construction of Yoyogi National Gymnasium, another building designed by Tange, was completed.

For the Kagawa Prefectrual Gymnasium, Tange used modern materials to evoke the form of a traditional Japanese wooden barge, as well as the strong and supple body of an athlete, according to the fund.

The gym hosted local sports events for 50 years, but it was closed to the public in 2014 after its suspended roof of thin concrete slabs started to leak. Prefectural officials have given up repairing the building due to its massive costs, opting to build a new sports facility in the city, according to media reports.

“The construction of a new sports facility in Takamatsu, scheduled for completion by 2022, means that the future of Tange’s midcentury landmark currently hangs in the balance,” the fund said on its website.

“The 2018 World Monuments Watch supports local advocates, including Japan’s architecture community, in their campaign to stimulate social demand for the preservation of the Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium, with a new vision for its future use.”