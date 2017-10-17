Abe sends ritual offering to Yasukuni during fall festival but visit seen as unlikely

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering Tuesday to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine, which has been a source of friction with Japan’s neighbors that suffered from its wartime militarism.

But Abe is likely to refrain from visiting the shrine in Tokyo during its four-day autumn festival starting the same day, apparently in consideration of relations with China and South Korea at a time when Tokyo needs to cooperate with the two countries in countering the growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

The Shinto shrine is viewed by Japan’s neighbors as a symbol of its past militarism as it honors convicted World War II criminals along with the war dead.

Abe has been sending ritual offerings to the shrine during its spring and autumn festivals.

He last visited the shrine in December 2013, triggering fierce protests from China and South Korea, and prompting the United States, Japan’s main ally, to express disappointment.