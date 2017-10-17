Aso, Pence hold second round of economic talks, condemn Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile threats

Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday condemned North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, with Aso saying the North is posing a “grave and imminent threat” to security in Asia and beyond.

During the second round of the high-level economic dialogue in Washington, part of which was open to the media, Pence said the United States will continue to work with Japan and other U.S. allies and partners to “further isolate the Kim regime,” referring to the government of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“To be clear, the United States of America will continue to bring the full range of American power to bear on the regime in Pyongyang, as we hope to achieve, through diplomatic and economic means, a peaceable solution and the achievement of the long-sought goal of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula,” Pence said.

The talks, which followed the inaugural session in April in Tokyo, were designed to pave the way for the planned trip by U.S. President Donald Trump to Japan and four other Asian countries in November.

Pence thanked Aso for attending the talks “especially in the midst of an election in Japan,” in reference to the Oct. 22 general election. The remark prompted laughter from Aso, who is also running in the contest.

The Aso-Pence talks, whose major focus was bilateral economic and trade issues, came as senior U.S. officials have called for launching negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement.

The Trump administration believes it can obtain the best outcomes in bilateral frameworks and it sees economic relations with Japan as increasingly important, especially after Trump pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal soon after his inauguration in January.

The TPP, a regional FTA championed by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was signed by the United States, Japan and 10 other countries in February 2016, but it has yet to come into force.

During the economic dialogue, Aso and Pence were also believed to have discussed Washington’s concern about Tokyo’s imposition in August of emergency tariffs on frozen beef from the United States and other countries.

In line with World Trade Organization rules, Japan invoked the so-called safeguard tariffs in response to a surge in beef imports in the April to June quarter, raising the tariff rate on beef to 50 percent from 38.5 percent for the period from Aug. 1 to March 31.

Aso, who arrived in the U.S. capital earlier Monday for a two-day visit, plans to hold separate talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, according to Japanese officials.