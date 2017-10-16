White House announces details of Trump’s first visit to Asia as U.S. leader

U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines on a whirlwind tour through Asia from Nov. 3-14 in a bid to firm up alliances and heap pressure on North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, the White House announced Monday.

“The President’s travel will underscore his commitment to longstanding United States alliances and partnerships, and reaffirm United States leadership in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” the White House said in a statement.

After an initial stop in Hawaii for a visit to the U.S. military’s Pacific Command and the USS Arizona memorial at Pearl Harbor on Nov. 3, Trump will kick off his first trip to Asia as president by visiting Japan from Nov. 5-7.

During his visit, Trump is scheduled to meet with U.S. service members and Self-Defense Force troops and participate in bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the White House said.

Abe will also host Trump for a meeting with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by the North Korean regime. Media reports have said Abe, was arranging for Trump to meet the parents of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted from her hometown of Niigata on the Sea of Japan coast in November 1977, when she was 13 years old.

Abe has developed a strong rapport with the mercurial Trump, meeting in person several times and speaking over the phone on numerous occasions, especially during periods of high tensions with North Korea.

During his presidential campaign, Trump has stoked concern in Tokyo with comments that he might abandon or alter the U.S. security alliance with Japan. Abe, however, has managed to assuage those fears, and bring Trump back into the fold, securing numerous guarantees that the alliance remains “ironclad.”

After Japan, Trump will head to South Korea, to meet liberal President Moon Jae-in. The U.S. president will then speak before the country’s parliament, where he is scheduled to call on the international community “to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea,” according to the White House.

Following South Korea, Trump will head to Beijing for bilateral, commercial and other events, including meetings with President Xi Jinping.

He will travel to Vietnam on Nov. 10 to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, delivering a speech at the APEC CEO Summit in which he is slated to lay out the “United States’ vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region and underscore the important role the region plays in advancing America’s economic prosperity.”

Trump will wrap up the final three days of his visit with a trip to Hanoi and Manila for bilateral meetings.

In the Philippines, he will join a special dinner marking the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and will later celebrate the 40th anniversary of U.S.-ASEAN relations at the U.S.-ASEAN Summit where he will hold bilateral leadership meetings with the grouping’s leaders, including Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.