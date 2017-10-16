Dollar weaker around ¥111.70 amid receding speculation on December Fed hike

The dollar dropped to around ¥111.70 in Tokyo trading on Monday, amid receding speculation about a U.S. interest rate hike by the year-end.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.72-73, down from ¥112.00-00 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1793-1793, down from $1.1829-1830, and at ¥131.75-76, down from ¥132.49-49.

In the early morning, the dollar carried over its weakness from overseas trading on Friday, in which the dismal U.S. consumer price index reading for September damped investor appetite for the greenback, traders said.

But the U.S. currency topped ¥112 around midmorning, thanks to buybacks, the Nikkei stock average’s further rise and real demand-backed buying by Japanese importers, they said.

After those purchases subsided, however, the dollar slipped through the threshold as the Nikkei lost steam.

In late afternoon trading, the dollar gave up further ground, hit by selling by European players who renewed concerns over the sluggish U.S. price data and a possible slowdown in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, market sources said.

“The dollar may move nervously against the yen until the next Fed chief is picked,” an asset management firm official said.