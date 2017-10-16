Nikkei extends winning streak supported by brisk U.S. equities

The benchmark Nikkei average rose for the 10th straight session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, supported by brisk U.S. stocks.

The Nikkei 225 average rose 100.38 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 21,255.56, marking the longest winning streak in some two years and four months. The key market gauge, which soared 200.46 points on Friday, also scored the highest finish since Nov. 27, 1996.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, extended its rising streak to a sixth market day, ending up 10.56 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,719.18, the best closing since July 26, 2007. It climbed 8.49 points the previous session.

Tokyo stocks attracted purchases from the outset after the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq composite index rewrote its closing high on Friday, with the Nikkei average gaining over 200 points around midmorning. The market failed to go up further but maintained strength for the rest of the day.

Investors also took heart from the dollar’s stable moves around ¥112, brokers said.

Monday’s advance was prompted in part by “speculation that Abenomics will continue,” said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

Tabei pointed out that many players want the Bank of Japan to keep its massive easing to drive down the yen in line with the reflationary policy mix that has been carried out by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Investors were encouraged to buy stocks by the results of recent media polls indicating a landslide victory of Abe’s ruling coalition in the House of Representatives election on Sunday, brokers said.

But after the initial buying subsided, “the market’s topside was capped by profit-taking,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,204 to 741 in the TSE’s first section, while 85 issues were unchanged.

Volume edged down to 1.801 billion shares, from Friday’s 1.847 billion shares.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group was buoyant on a reported merger deal between Sprint Corp., a SoftBank subsidiary in the United States, and T-Mobile U.S. Inc., brokers said.

Also on the plus side were industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric and game maker Nintendo.

By contrast, casual clothing store operator Fast Retailing met with selling after surging on Friday.

Other major losers included automakers Toyota and Nissan as well as airlines JAL and ANA Holdings.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average rose 110 points to end at 21,270.