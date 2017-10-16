Tokyo fashion week kicks off to showcase 2018 spring/summer designs

Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo began Monday, showcasing the latest designs of some 50 global brands for the 2018 spring/summer season.

A show by Yohei Ohno, a brand created by and named after a young Japanese designer who won Tokyo Fashion Award 2017, kicked off the event at Shibuya Hikarie, a commercial complex in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward.

The event, which runs through Saturday, will see several young Asian designers from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines take part.

Special programs will also be held to highlight items from sacai by Chitose Abe, Undercover by Jun Takahashi and Toga by Yasuko Furuta.

Fashion week is a festival held twice a year in cities across the world. The events in Paris, Milan, London, New York and Tokyo are the most well known and have great influence in the fashion world, according to the organizer.

The Japan unit of Amazon.com Inc. is the sponsor of Tokyo fashion week.