Second field survey scheduled for Japan-Russia joint economic programs on disputed islands

Japan is set to conduct a second field survey for planned joint economic activities with Russia on the disputed northwestern Pacific islands between Oct. 26-30, according to Russian Foreign Ministry officials.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok last month, agreed to realize such activities in five fields, including tourism and fish farming.

The two leaders also shared the view that the second survey is needed to determine candidate sites for the initiative after a Japanese public-private field survey was carried out in June.

Japan and Russia will discuss the result of the second survey at the next meeting of vice foreign ministers on the joint economic activities, according to the officials.

The four Russian-held islands — Kunashiri, Shikotan, Etorofu and the Habomai group of islets — claimed by Japan are located just northeast of Hokkaido. They were seized by Soviet troops from Japan in the closing days of World War II.

The focal point of the joint economic activities is how to establish a special system that will not affect the two countries’ legal claims over the islands.