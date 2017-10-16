With public viewing of new panda cub in offing, Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo plans to ban smoking

Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo is considering an all-out smoking ban at its compound, NHK reported Monday, citing recent social concerns about passive smoking.

With the recent birth of Xiang Xiang, a female giant panda cub at the zoo, family visitors including small children are expected to surge when the zoo begins public viewing of the panda later this year.

Thus the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the operator of Ueno Zoo, formally called Ueno Zoological Gardens, are considering introducing a complete smoking ban, NHK said, quoting officials familiar with the matter.

If Ueno Zoo, one of the country’s largest, introduces an all-out smoking ban, other zoos and aquariums may follow suit, NHK said.

Xiang Xiang’s birth in June was the first birth of a giant panda at the zoo in five years. Shin Shin, 11, is the mother.