Small plane ditches in Fukui Prefecture river due to engine trouble; all four aboard escape uninjured

A small aircraft landed in a river in Fukui Prefecture on Sunday after reporting engine trouble and all four men on board were able to escape without any injuries.

The Beechcraft A36 propeller aircraft landed in the Kuzuryu River that runs between Sakai and Fukui cities on the Sea of Japan coast at around 3:40 p.m., according to police who received an emergency call from a nearby resident.

The fuselage sank under the surface but four men, aged between 63 and 74 from Fukui and neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture, were able to reach the bank by themselves and were then sent to a hospital in the city of Fukui, police said.

The plane’s pilot reported engine trouble to an air traffic control officer in Aichi Prefecture at around 3:35 p.m., according to the Fukui Prefectural Police.

The aircraft departed Shonai Airport in Yamagata Prefecture and was heading to Fukui Airport after stopping at Niigata for refueling.