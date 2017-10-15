No-go zone around Kyushu volcano is expanded after activity intensifies

The government expanded the no-go zone at Mount Shinmoe in Kyushu on Sunday as volcanic activity intensified.

The Meteorological Agency issued a warning to stay at least 3 km (about 2 miles) away from the crater of the 1,421-meter-high volcano straddling Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures which erupted Wednesday and continues to spew ash.

The latest warning follows a significant increase in volcanic gas emitted, the agency said, warning of a possible escalation of eruptions.

Mount Shinmoe last erupted in 2011.