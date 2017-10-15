Murata to buy factory in Ishikawa Prefecture from Sony to boost smartphone parts output

Murata Manufacturing Co. will acquire a Sony Corp. plant in central Japan as it looks to meet growing demand for iPhone and other smartphone components, company sources said Sunday.

Murata, an Apple Inc. supplier, will purchase the plant located in the city of Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, by March to produce smartphone circuit boards, with its total investment including spending on new equipment expected to be somewhere in the region of ¥30 billion-¥40 billion.

Murata has been producing circuit boards it has developed for thinner smartphones at a factory in Toyama Prefecture, adjacent to Ishikawa, among other locations. It has not been able to expand its output enough to meet demand.

Since Sony stopped production of camera components at the plant in Nomi in 2014, the factory has been leased to a different company for semiconductor assembly.

After the assembly operation ceased earlier this year, Murata approached Sony to buy the plant.

Murata aims to almost double its output of the circuit boards next fiscal year starting in April, the sources said.