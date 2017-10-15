Ruling coalition execs oppose proposed tax on corporate reserves

Top executives in the ruling coalition on Sunday repeated their opposition to a tax proposed for the large pools of internal reserves being held by companies.

Instead of taxing the reserves, it is necessary to encourage firms to invest or raise wages using the money, the lawmakers acknowledged during a televised policy debate.

The proposed corporate internal reserves tax is one of the campaign pledges of Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s Kibo no To (Party of Hope) for the general election next Sunday.

Such a tax “would prompt companies to flee Japan and cause the loss of jobs,” said Fumio Kishida, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council.

The ruling coalition will consider changing the tax system to encourage companies to use internal reserves for capital investment, technological development and wages, Kishida said.

Imposing a corporate internal reserves tax “amounts to a penalty,” said Noritoshi Ishida, chairman of the Policy Research Council at Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner.

In response to criticism that the measure would constitute double taxation in light of the existing corporate tax, Yuichi Goto of Kibo no To claimed that similar levies exist in the United States, South Korea and Taiwan.

If the proposed tax encourages companies to use internal reserves to hike wages, capital spending and dividends, this “would be a plus for the economy,” Goto said.

On the issue of atomic power, Kishida rallied support for the LDP’s policy of restarting nuclear reactors that pass the new post-3/11 safety screenings. The policy involves “applying the world’s highest safety standards and considering resident evacuation plans in cooperation with local governments,” he said.

Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary-general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, a new party that wants to phase out nuclear power by 2030, said the denuclearization trend is already in place.

“The world is already in a race for no nuclear power,” Fukuyama said.

Hitoshi Asada, policy chief of Nippon Ishin no Kai, also promoted the phasing out of atomic power.

On a separate TV show, Kishida said the LDP will make efforts to boost personal consumption to lay the groundwork for the second phase of the doubling of the consumption tax in October 2019.