String of scandals at Kobe Steel question its compliance

The latest data fabrication scandal engulfing Kobe Steel Ltd. follows a series of missteps that has involved the firm since the 1990s, raising serious questions about its compliance.

“I deeply feel sorry and apologize (for what has happened),” Kobe Steel Chief Executive Officer Hiroya Kawasaki said at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, five days after it came to light that Japan’s third-largest steel maker had falsified data on its products including aluminum and copper for a decade. He denied that irregularity has become part of the company’s culture, saying, “I don’t think Kobe Steel as a whole is so (full of problems).”

However, it was not the first time company executives have apologized following revelations of misconduct and Kawasaki vowed to improve legal compliance.

Kobe Steel, one of Japan’s biggest corporations, was established in 1905 by Suzuki Shoten, a trading firm that was among companies that led Japan’s industrial revolution in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It is also known as the owner of a competitive rugby team and as the company at which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe worked when he was in his 20s.

Hit hard by the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, which devastated the port city of Kobe and its vicinity, Kobe Steel became a symbol of restoration after overcoming the crisis. But a string of scandals ensued.

In 1999, the company was found to have given funds to a sōkaiya corporate racketeer. In 2006, it was hit by a data fabrication scandal after an internal investigation found that data on soot and smoke released by one of its plants had been falsified frequently over a period of 30 years.

Kobe subsidiary Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. was found to be cheating on steel inspection data in 2008 while the head of Kobe Steel resigned in 2009 over illegal donations involving local assembly elections. Lack of legal compliance led to another quality issue in 2016 at a subsidiary, Shinko Wire Stainless Co. The two affiliates were also found to have falsified data in the latest scandal.

In late September, Kawasaki painted a rosy picture of its aluminum business, telling reporters he is “confident that the usage ratio of aluminum in cars will rise.” Kawasaki clearly lacked a sense of crisis as Kobe Steel was explaining to its clients about the latest data falsification at the time.

Kobe Steel’s business performance has already been far from rosy. The company fell into the red for the second consecutive year in fiscal 2016, hit by rising material costs in steel. It posted a pretax loss of ¥29.5 billion and a ¥31.3 billion loss in its construction machine business.

To shore up its financial standing, Kobe Steel has been trying to make its aluminum business as its growth driver on expectations of stronger demand from automakers rushing to improve fuel efficiency by making their vehicles lighter with aluminum, which weighs less than steel but still has some strength.

But that plan will likely be foiled with its four domestic aluminum production plants found to have faked data. Quality issues also extended to steel used in car components, but the company’s board members in effect covered up the problems even after being briefed on them.

“The country relies on its reputation for quality manufacturing as a selling point over China and other countries that offer cheaper alternatives. But its reputation has been marred by a series of problems at some of Japan’s biggest manufacturers,” The New York Times reported Wednesday as its top news on the front page while also referring to Takata Corp., the bankrupt Japanese maker of air bags facing the largest recall ever in the auto industry.

It also mentioned Nissan Motor Co., which recalled nearly 1.2 million cars in Japan earlier in the month after regulators discovered unauthorized inspectors had approved car quality. The BBC has repeatedly reported on the Kobe Steel case as well.

Inspection skipping and data fabrication were carried out at Kobe Steel as each plant was pressured to keep delivery dates and win orders, leading to compromising the quality of its products. But Kobe Steel executives have said the decision to falsify data was made at the plants “on their own.”

Hajime Ota, a professor at Doshisha University specializing in organizational theory, said the Kobe Steel scandal stems from “a peculiar Japanese system that lacks responsibility as a group.”

Ota said missteps will only increase and liabilities will remain unquestioned if Kobe Steel continues to be an organization where workers at the front line of manufacturing assume their superiors’ intentions and then make decisions impairing quality, with top management saying they did not know after irregularity comes to light.