Shinmoe volcano on Miyazaki-Kagoshima prefectural border erupts again

A volcano in Kyushu that erupted earlier this week for the first time in six years erupted again Saturday, the Meteorological Agency said.

Mount Shinmoe, straddling the Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectural border, spewed ash to an altitude of around 2,300 meters above its crater shortly after it erupted in the morning. There were no immediate reports of injury or property damage.

The agency issued a warning for flying rocks and pyroclastic flows covering areas within 2 km of the crater of the 1,421-meter-high volcano.

The weather agency said Friday it appeared likely the volcano had ceased erupting.

Since the volcano began erupting on Wednesday, ash falls have occurred in the two prefectures, while the agency has also said ash could fall as far away as Kumamoto Prefecture.