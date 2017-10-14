Hiro, Japan’s oldest Bengal tiger, dies at age 24 in Okayama zoo

The oldest Bengal tiger in Japan has died at age 24, or the human equivalent of around 100, at a zoo in the city of Okayama, zoo officials said Saturday.

Hiro, a male of the endangered species, had been unable to stand up since Thursday morning. The tiger was found dead Friday night, with the cause seen as natural.

“Many people liked him. We’re sad but also happy he lived a long time,” said Chitoshi Tadamasa, deputy chief of Ikeda Zoo where Hiro was born in April 1993.

The zoo plans to hold a ceremony to bid farewell to Hiro at the facility next Saturday.