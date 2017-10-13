Dollar easier around ¥112 as U.S. interest rates drop

The dollar eased to around ¥112 in Tokyo trading late Friday on the back of a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.00-00, down from ¥112.22-23 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1829-1830, down from $1.1866-1866, and at ¥132.49-49, down from ¥133.17-18.

After fluctuating around ¥112.20 in early trading, the dollar fell to around ¥112 late in the morning, weighed down by position-adjustment selling.

The U.S. currency rose back to around ¥112.20 in the afternoon, but briefly slipped below ¥112 in late trading as market sentiment was dampened by falling U.S. long-term interest rates, traders said.

Attention is focused on the U.S. consumer price index and retails sales, both for September, due out later on Friday, according to traders.

An official of an asset management firm said that if the data turn out to be strong, the dollar is likely to move above ¥112.

With lingering concern over the situation surrounding North Korea, however, active dollar purchases are likely to be held in check, an official of a foreign exchange broker said.