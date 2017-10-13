Japan ex-defense chief Tokuichiro Tamazawa counsels patience on Taiwan independence

Former Japanese defense chief Tokuichiro Tamazawa said Taiwan enjoys de facto independence and its best policy for now is to maintain the status quo.

“Taiwan is already an independent, democratic and free country,” Tamazawa said. “To protect your country, it will be a good idea to refrain from acting with undue haste.”

Tamazawa proposed that Taiwan maintain the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and “wait until the time is ripe,” and he believes the right time will eventually come, he said through a translator.

He did not know how long it will take for Taiwan to become a de jure independent country because it is an issue that the Taiwan government must spend time studying, he said. Citing the examples of Mongolia and the Baltic states that sought independence from the Soviet Union, Tamazawa said it might take decades or even centuries.

Tamazawa made the remarks during a break of the second and final day of the Yushan Forum in Taipei.

The 79-year-old former lawmaker served as the head of the Defense Agency between 1994 and 1995. The agency became the Ministry of Defense in 2007.

Echoing another former Japanese defense chief Kazuo Aichi, who said on the first day of the forum on Wednesday that Taiwan has all it takes to become in independent country, Tamazawa said there are many things that Taiwan and China must sort out about this matter.

“China may look strong on the outside, but it has many problems on the inside,” he said.

A referendum may be a good way to declare independence, he said, but some countries still encounter difficulties after a majority of the people favors independence, suggesting Taiwan might still encounter strong opposition from China even if the people of Taiwan favor independence in a referendum.

The two-day Yushan Forum was organized by a Taiwanese government-affiliated foundation to promote President Tsai Ing-wen’s New Southbound Policy, which covers the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.

The government hopes that enhanced trade with them could reduce Taiwan’s economic dependence on mainland China as an export market and that visitors from those countries could offset a significant slump in Chinese tourists.

Tamazawa, who gave a keynote speech in the morning, said success to the policy lies in people-to-people exchanges, cooperation on agricultural skills and development of industrial technology.

The most important element, he said, is the shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law.

“Freedom and independence of a nation should be protected and are indispensible in terms of fighting against autocracy,” he said.