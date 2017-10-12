WWII remains of USAAF airman whose bomber vanished on Italy mission coming home

The remains of a U.S. Army Air Forces officer who went missing after a bombing run over northern Italy in World War II are coming home.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of 2nd Lt. Richard M. Horwitz, of Brookline, will be buried Sunday in Boston with full military honors.

The 22-year-old Horwitz was one of 11 crew members on a B24 Liberator last seen after the Feb. 28, 1945 attack on a railroad bridge.

It was determined in 1948 it had crashed in the Adriatic Sea.

The wreckage was located by an Italian citizen off the coast of Grado, Italy, in 2013, and remains were recovered in 2015.

Horwitz’s remains were identified through historical evidence, dental and bone analysis and by comparing DNA to a relative.