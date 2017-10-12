96 Japanese have visited disputed South Korea-controlled islets since 2005, including 11 deemed ‘residents’

Ninety-six Japanese have visited a pair of South Korea-controlled, Japan-claimed islets in the Sea of Japan over the last dozen years, a Seoul daily reported Wednesday.

The Japanese visitors are among some 1.94 million people who traveled to the islets, known as Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese, over the 12-year period from 2005, the JoongAng Ilbo reported, citing data released by the local management office for the islets in Ulleung County, South Gyeongsang Province.

The Japanese visitors were mainly students studying in South Korea, historians and tourists, the report said.

Meanwhile, 11 of the Japanese were among 801 foreigners awarded honorary certificates of residence on the islets, it said.

The management office has issued the honorary residence certificates to a total of 35,013 who landed on the islets or circled around them by boat more than once since 2010.

The certificates have been given only to those who applied for them.