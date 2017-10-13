Ghoulish goodies and spooktacular sweets

Halloween is right around the corner and to celebrate, a variety of Halloween promotions are on offer throughout October at Grand Hyatt Tokyo, in the heart of Roppongi.

The French Kitchen (2F) is serving a Halloween-inspired dessert buffet as part of its afternoon menu, featuring spooky eats such as “finger cookies” as well as a selection of pumpkin-flavored goodies. Adults and children alike can satisfy their sweet tooth for ¥3,500.

The Oak Door steakhouse (6F) is offering its popular pumpkin burger for lunch with a juicy beef patty, topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and ravigote sauce all sandwiched between two pumpkin-shaped buns. The savory flavors are contrasted with a side of purple sweet potato fries and pumpkin spiced aioli. In addition, an instagram-worthy Halloween afternoon tea set is available for ¥2,000, featuring “eyeball jelly,” a cute spider-shaped chocolate and a pumpkin cupcake, along with tea or coffee.

Additionally, on the weekends leading up to Halloween, The Oak Door Bar is crafting some unique Halloween-themed cocktails served with lychee “eyeballs,” dry ice and skull-shaped shot glasses. Guests can sip on creations such as “Dark Magic,” an original black cocktail made with Fernet-Branca, a brand of bitter herbal liqueur from Italy, or the punch bowl-style “Punchkin” made with vodka and pumpkin puree, and served in a carved-out pumpkin.

The pastry chefs at Fiorentina Pastry Boutique (1F) are getting into the Halloween spirit with a whole range of goodies, including a pumpkin roll cake and cookies, that are perfect to take to parties and gatherings.

At Fiorentina Italian cafe (1F), diners can also enjoy a Halloween gelato made with caramel sauce, pumpkin pudding, soft-serve ice cream, jack-o’-lantern and bat-shape chocolates, and crunchy chocolate-covered Rice Krispies.