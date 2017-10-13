Bountiful harvest offers flavors of autumn

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho, which opened July 27 last year, was the first hotel in Tokyo that joined “The Luxury Collection” of Marriott International. It is also the first hotel in Japan designed by Rockwell Group Europe, a world-renowned architecture firm that has designed many famous international hotels.

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho creates splendid arrival experiences for guests; when they step off the elevator, they find a sensational space as if entering a gallery.

The fruitfulness of the harvest season brings the delights of fall to the dining table, and The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho’s four eateries are serving exclusive autumn specials through Nov. 30, under the theme “Gallery, Autumn, Harvest.”

The “Kunsei (smoked) one plate” at the hotel’s casual pan-Mediterranean restaurant All-Day Dining Oasis Garden offers an assortment of homemade meat, fish, vegetables and cheese, carefully smoked over cherry wood chips, for ¥2,800. The ingredients are the choicest of the season and include seafood delivered fresh each day from fishing ports throughout Japan.

Gourmets may prefer the refined atmosphere of the Washoku Souten on the 35th floor. This is a new type of Japanese restaurant serving seasonal specialties in a modern presentation style. Its interior eye-catchingly incorporates the image of ice. Every guest can enjoy the pleasure of choosing their dining style — the sushi counter, teppanyaki counter or sake bar corner — according to their mood.

The autumn exclusive offer from Souten is its “Akikaze (autumn wind)” lunch course priced at ¥5,800 per person. Prepared from such rare delicacies as matsutake mushrooms and selected seasonal seafood, the sushi is like a work of art that is sure to please both the eyes and the palate.

The hotel’s two hallmark bars, Sky Gallery Lounge Levita and The Bar illumiid, located on the 35th floor, offer a magnificent aerial view of the capital. The “Taste of Craft Gin Martini” promotion offers three kinds of martinis from ¥2,500 per glass at the two bars. Here, the martini, the king of cocktails, has become an autumn delight, using luscious fall fruit such as kyoho grapes, pears and apples arranged in a dancing whirl in the glass.

All prices include tax but exclude a 10 percent service charge.