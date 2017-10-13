Rest and relaxation in tranquil forest setting
Kanaya Resort Hakone opens on Nov. 3 with 14 guest rooms, including the John Kanaya Suite.

Under the concept of creating a “villa in the woods,” Kanaya Resort Hakone will celebrate its grand opening on Nov. 3, as the latest addition to the Kanaya Resorts family to offer guests the ultimate in a sophisticated and comfortable stay.

The hotel in Hakone carries on the villa spirit that the late Senji John Kanaya (1910-1977), founder of the famous Kinugawa Kanaya Hotel, was fond of. There are two floors above ground and one semi-underground floor integrated into a 21,290-sq.-meter plot surrounded by peaceful woods.

The 14 guest rooms — suite, deluxe, superior and standard — were designed with an emphasis on privacy and tranquility. All rooms except two feature outdoor thermal baths fed by the high-quality water of the Owakudani area. Three luxurious suites — the John Kanaya (about 111 sq. meters), Grand Terrace and Wa — boast decks with breathtaking mountain views. Prices per person, including dinner and breakfast, range from ¥27,500 for a standard room to ¥110,000 for a suite (service charge included).

The hotel also has a restaurant, bar lounge and garden terrace. Dining John Kanaya offers exquisite dishes combining the best of Japanese and French cuisines created by Michelin-starred chef Hirotaka Mori. The menu is inspired by the popular French restaurant John Kanaya Azabu that stood in Nishi-Azabu, Tokyo, between 1971 and 2004, that was known to have guests enjoy French cuisine with chopsticks. Dining Kanaya operates under the same concept of wakei-yosan, or having respect for Japanese tradition, while celebrating Western style. Dining John Kanaya aims to offer first-rate facilities and service by combining the best aspects of both East and West.

Kanaya Resort Hakone offers a stylish, traditional respite for those looking to take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. A free pickup service is available from Gora Station on the Hakone Tozan Railway to transport guests to this pastoral forest gem.

