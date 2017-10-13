Smartphones, meeting rooms among perks

The Royal Park Hotel in Nihonbashi on July 1 became the first hotel in Japan to provide free smartphones to its guests for use during their stay.

The handy phones allow guests, some 70 percent of whom are overseas business people and tourists, to make unlimited, free-of-charge international calls in and outside the hotel, and access real-time information over the internet on, for example, what is happening in Tokyo, and on all the best sights, sounds and flavors of Nihonbashi.

To make their stay more enjoyable, the hotel’s main bar, the Royal Scots, and the first-floor lobby lounge Fontaine offer a premium happy hour service every evening from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., when all drinks and snacks are just ¥831.

Furthermore, fine drink connoisseurs can take advantage of the Royal Scots’ Selection Bottle campaign through Oct. 31. During the promotion, guests can put aside their own bottle of the choicest whiskies such as Johnny Walker Blue Label and Old Parr, so that it’s always waiting for them after a busy day, at a special campaign price.

On the Executive Floors, the hotel’s exclusive staff are always on hand to take care of guests’ detailed needs, including check-ins. Guests are free to unwind and relax over soft drinks, pastries and cookies during the day, or with something a little stronger in the evening.

The delicious hot breakfast is buffet style, and the fifth-floor fitness gym is free of charge. And what about that last-minute pre-flight negotiation? As Executive Floor guests, business travelers on the move can take advantage of two hours’ free use of the hotel’s nonsmoking meeting rooms to see their clients.