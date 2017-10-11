LDP’s secretary-general says election loss ‘impossible,’ the party is not in danger

As Japan braces for a snap election later this month, Toshihiro Nikai, the No. 2 man of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday dismissed it as “impossible” that his party will lose big enough to place Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the LDP’s rule in jeopardy.

Questions are mounting over the legitimacy of Abe’s self-imposed victory line for his ruling coalition to win a simple majority, or 233 seats, in the 465-member Lower House in the Oct. 22 vote.

Some critics say the goal is intentionally unambitious, citing the LDP and Komeito coalition’s overwhelming pre-election strength of more than 320 seats. That margin means the LDP alone could lose as many as 89 seats before the pair hits the 233-seat redline needed to maintain a majority in the Diet.

Even a loss of about 50 LDP seats is bad enough for the party, as it means the LDP would be close to forfeiting its own majority in the chamber.

Asked whether Abe may have to take responsibility over a substantial loss of seats that doesn’t outright cross the bottom line but nonetheless signals a stern public rebuke of the LDP, Nikai, secretary-general of the party, said it won’t be an issue.

“That’s a very grim hypothetical question to ask me before the election,” Nikai, known for his abrupt attitude toward reporters, said.

“Don’t worry. Such a scenario is impossible.”

The LDP’s primary opponent in the election is Kibo no To (Party of Hope), which is led by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The latest polls suggest the LDP is headed for a reasonably solid win after initial public expectations for Kibo no To seemingly fizzled out. Koike, despite wild speculation, decided not to run for a Lower House seat in the upcoming poll, thereby failing to establish herself as a potential rival who could replace Abe as prime minister after nearly five years in power.

What’s worse, the governor still hasn’t clarified who is next in line for the prime ministership if her party wins a majority, leaving voters confused as to who exactly Abe is competing against for the nation’s top job.

“At the risk of sounding rude, it’s almost unthinkable the next prime minister can be chosen from that party,” Nikai said, referring to Kibo no To.

Koike, however, has dropped some hints as to whom she may have in mind.

In what may have been an ingratiating gesture, her party refrained from fielding its own candidates in districts where some prominent “post-Abe” lawmakers — including ex-Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, ex-Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and internal affairs minister Seiko Noda — are running.

According to media speculation, should the LDP lose a majority after the election, Koike may support one of the names to become the next prime minister and seek to join forces with the LDP to form a new coalition.

“I don’t care,” Nikai said when asked about this scenario.

“I don’t think (a partnership with Kibo no To) is likely.”