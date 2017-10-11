Kyushu’s Shinmoedake volcano blows its stack for first time in six years

Shinmoedake peak in the Kirishima mountain range bordering Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures erupted Wednesday, marking its first such outburst in about six years.

Volcanic tremors had been intensifying in the area since early September, prompting the Meteorological Agency to raise the warning level by one notch against a volcanic eruption on Oct. 5 to Level 2.

A Level 2 warning restricts entry to areas near the mouth of the volcano, while a Level 1 warning only tells the public of its existence. Level 5, the highest alert, urges people to evacuate.

According to the agency, up to 100 volcanic earthquakes have been observed at Shinmoedake per day since the beginning of this month. Several volcanic tremors — which are believed to be caused by the movement of magma and hot water underground, and marked by unusually long shaking that can last minutes or hours — have also been observed this month.

The agency lowered its warning level from 2 to 1 on May 26 after signs that volcanic activity had subsided.

Shinmoedake erupted in January 2011 and continued eruptions, prompting the agency to issue a Level 3 warning at one time. A Level 3 warning bans access to the volcano by hikers, and urges preparations for evacuation of some people who may need special consideration, such as the elderly, people with disabilities and small children.