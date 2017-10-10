Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa steps away from chairman duties at industry group amid safety scandal

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said Tuesday that Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa is voluntarily refraining from activities connected with his role as association chairman amid a safety check scandal at the automaker.

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, vice chairman of JAMA, has assumed the role of acting chairman and will take charge of the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show starting Oct. 27.

Last week, Nissan filed with the transport ministry for a recall of 1.16 million vehicles made between January 2014 and September 2017 after it was revealed that uncertified inspectors had performed safety checks at the automaker’s domestic plants.

In the wake of the scandal, the association has been concerned about the possible impact on the motor show that will run through Nov. 5.

Nissan has postponed announcing its medium-term business plan to Nov. 8 from the initially scheduled Oct. 16.