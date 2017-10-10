Trump may visit DMZ during trip to South Korea, report says

U.S. President Donald Trump may travel to the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas as part of his first visit to South Korea in November, the Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday, citing an unidentified military official.

Trump is expected to send a “significant message” to North Korea either verbally or “kinetically” during the trip, Yonhap said, without elaborating on what that may mean.

While Trump would be following his predecessors by visiting the heavily fortified area, any visit to the truce village of Panmunjom and an observation post in the DMZ would take place amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that only “one thing would work” to stop Kim Jong Un’s regime from further developing a nuclear arsenal aimed at hitting the U.S. mainland. While he didn’t provide further explanation, it left observers speculating that it might be a military choice. He’s also played down hopes for direct talks between the U.S. and North Korea as touted by his own Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid hasn’t worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators,” he said in a pair of tweets.

A visit to the DMZ would fit Trump’s appetite for high theatrics, Bong Youngshik, a researcher at Yonsei University’s Institute for North Korean Studies in Seoul, said by email.

“The image of him narrowing his eyes to stare across the DMZ. It is tweeting by another means,” Bong said. “Trump may also think that if it provokes Pyongyang, all the better.”

The White House said in late September that Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Hawaii from Nov. 3-14, but hasn’t yet released a detailed itinerary.

The South said on Tuesday it was maintaining full military readiness following intense speculation of a possible ballistic missile test by the North as it marked a key anniversary.

Tensions over North Korea’s weapons program have soared in recent months, with Pyongyang launching a flurry of missiles and conducting its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in defiance of multiple sets of United Nations sanctions.

North Korea often uses provocative tests to mark key historical commemorations and the country celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said its military was closely monitoring the movements of the North Korean military and maintaining full readiness.

Consistent movements of personnel and equipment were being detected in certain locations in the North, Yonhap reported, suggesting that preparations for another weapons test might be under way.

Pyongyang conducted its fifth nuclear test on the anniversary of North Korea’s founding day last year.

The North’s official media touted the party’s “byungjin” policy _ which pushes for simultaneous development of nuclear weapons and the economy — and added that military power was “the guarantee for victory.”

“We must complete the construction of the national nuclear force by thoroughly upholding the party’s byungjin policy,” said a front-page editorial carried by the Rodong Sinmun daily to mark the party anniversary.

“We must hold high the banner of the great byungjin policy to accelerate the final victory in the anti-America Armageddon,” it said.