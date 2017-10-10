Man in prison for attempted murder charged in 2006 Kawasaki killing

A man serving a jail term for an attempted murder in 2007 has been arrested on a charge of killing a woman who was assaulted in Kawasaki in 2006, investigative sources said.

Hirokazu Suzuki, 37, is being held on charges of fatally stabbing Yuri Kuronuma, 27, in a tunnel in Kawasaki’s Miyamae Ward, in September 2006. The sources said Suzuki has admitted to the killing.

Suzuki has been serving a prison sentence in Tochigi Prefecture after being convicted of trying to kill a 40-year-old woman by stabbing her in the back in the same ward in April 2007. She suffered serious injuries.

According to the sources, Suzuki sent a postcard to the Kanagawa Prefectural Police in January last year saying he wanted to talk about the Kuronuma case. During voluntary questioning, Suzuki confessed to having “stabbed the victim twice” in the tunnel.

Suzuki has told investigators that he had been “abused by a woman and had a recurring impulse to stab women,” according to the sources.

The sites of the two cases are only about 1.5 kilometers apart. In both cases, the victims were assaulted with a knife while walking alone at night in quiet areas with infrequent traffic.

In the attempted murder case, Suzuki denied the charges but the Kawasaki branch of the Yokohama District Court handed him a 10-year prison term in 2008. The Supreme Court rejected his appeal in 2009.