Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo celebrates birth of western gorilla

A western gorilla, considered a critically endangered species, has given birth at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, its operator said Tuesday.

Momoko, 34, delivered her baby on Monday morning, the zoo said, adding that the mother and the baby are in good health. The newborn’s sex remains unknown.

Momoko delivered her fifth baby while being observed by the infant’s father Haoko, 24, and other female gorillas.

After giving birth, Momoko quickly hugged the baby and started licking it. The mother was also seen feeding the infant, the zoo said.

There are currently eight gorillas at the facility, including Momoko and the baby.