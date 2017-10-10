Government, Tepco ordered to pay about ¥500 million in damages for Fukushima disaster

A court on Tuesday ordered the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant to pay a total of about ¥500 million in damages for the 2011 nuclear disaster.

About 3,800 plaintiffs, the most among around 30 similar suits, filed lawsuits against Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and the government in the wake of one of the world’s worst nuclear disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear complex, triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The ruling by the Fukushima District Court is the third against Tepco, following decisions by the Maebashi District Court in March and the Chiba District Court last month. Of the three, only the Chiba court dismissed claims against the state.

While plaintiffs in the two previous cases were evacuees, over 80 percent of those in the Fukushima court case did not flee their homes after the accident.

The plaintiffs claimed the government should be held liable because it was able to foresee the tsunami based on an assessment in 2002 and make Tepco take preventive measures.

The long-term earthquake assessment, made by the government’s Earthquake Research Promotion Unit, predicted a 20 percent chance of a magnitude 8 tsunami-triggering earthquake occurring along the Japan Trench in the Pacific Ocean within 30 years, including the area off Fukushima.

The government and Tepco, for their part, claimed the assessment was not established knowledge, and that the tsunami could not have been foreseen. The government also argued that it only obtained powers to force Tepco to take anti-flooding measures after a legislative change following the disaster.

The plaintiffs also urged restoring the radiation levels at places of residence to levels before the accident. They sought a monthly compensation of ¥50,000 until the radiation levels return to pre-crisis level of 0.04 microsieverts per hour.

The magnitude 9 earthquake and ensuing tsunami struck parts of the Tohoku region on March 11, 2011, causing multiple meltdowns and hydrogen blasts at the nuclear power plant. Around 55,000 evacuees were still scattered inside and outside of Fukushima Prefecture as of the end of August.

Over 10,000 people have joined the roughly 30 suits filed at courts across the country.