Rhode Island grower goes for giant food gold, takes trifecta with 2,118-pound squash

AP

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND – A Rhode Island grower is the first in the world to achieve a trifecta in the hobby of growing gargantuan foods, setting world records for heaviest pumpkin, longest long gourd and heaviest squash.

Joe Jutras (JOO’-tras) accomplished the feat when he smashed the giant squash record by growing one that weighed more than a ton. His green squash tipped the scales at 2,118 pounds (960 kg) during a weigh-in at Frerichs Farm in Warren on Saturday.

The 62-year-old retired cabinet maker from Scituate becomes the first to break world records in the three most competitive categories.

He has been working on the goal for a decade, since winning the longest gourd title in 2006 and largest pumpkin the following year.

Jutras says it’s taken a lot of hard work.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this Saturday photo provided by Susan Jutras, Joe Jutras stands with his world record-breaking, 2,118-pound squash, following a weigh-in at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. Jutras has become the first grower in the world to achieve a trifecta in the three most competitive categories in the hobby of growing gargantuan foods, having broken world records for largest pumpkin, longest gourd and now, heaviest squash. | SUSAN JUTRAS / VIA AP

,