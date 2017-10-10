San Juan mayor critical of Trump says she got no invite to discuss disaster as FEMA chief hits political gripes
In this Oct. 5 photo, Department of Homeland Security personnel deliver supplies to Santa Ana community residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. Republicans and Democrats in Congress are pushing to exempt Puerto Rico from a federal law that prohibits foreign-flagged ships from shuttling goods between U.S. ports. President Donald Trump temporarily waived the Jones Act last month amid criticism that the once-obscure law hindered relief efforts to in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. The 10-day waiver expired on Sunday night and was not renewed. A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said an extension was not needed to support relief efforts on the island, adding that there's 'an ample supply' of U.S.-flagged vessels to ensure cargo reaches Puerto Rico. | AP

WASHINGTON – The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says political differences are hurting the U.S. government’s response to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long isn’t identifying those individual officials he blames.

The mayor in San Juan has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump for her criticism about how quickly aid is reaching people on the island.

Long said Monday that some local elected officials will not meet with FEMA officials because of political disputes.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Cruz said on Twitter earlier in the day she was not invited to a meeting of legislators at the government’s operations center to discuss debris and flooding.

