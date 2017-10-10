Sweden to revisit old slayings amid Danish sub probe, including ‘cases with quartered bodies’

Swedish police say they will reopen old murder cases in an area near Copenhagen in the wake of the killing of Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard a submarine.

Danish police on Saturday found bags containing body parts and clothes belonging to Wall, who went missing while on board local inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine. Madsen, who is under investigation for manslaughter, says Wall died in August in an accident aboard the submarine.

Swedish broadcaster TV4 reported Monday that the southern region of Skane has around 120 unsolved killings.

Bo Lundqvist, head of the cold case unit in Skane, said that “we also have cases with quartered bodies.”

Next month, DNA databases from Sweden and Denmark will be joined up, with Madsen’s DNA expected to be tested against unsolved killings.