Koike’s Kibo no To candidates using Democratic Party subsidies for election

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s fledgling national political party has co-opted candidates for the upcoming general election from the Democratic Party and, along with them, received government subsidies paid to the splintering DP.

The flow of public funds to Kibo no To (Party of Hope) has come under criticism by officials from the ruling bloc led by the Liberal Democratic Party, who called for the subsidies to be returned to government coffers.

The DP, the largest opposition party before the House of Representatives was dissolved in late September for the Oct. 22 election, has distributed ¥20 million each to members who were lawmakers in the Lower House until the dissolution to help their candidacies in the election on the DP ticket.

The party has also doled out ¥15 million each to other former Lower House lawmakers and first-timers it plans to field in the election.

For the endorsement fund allotments, the DP used some of its internal reserves totaling nearly ¥15 billion, consisting mainly of government subsidies.

The DP has effectively decided to break up by agreeing to a de facto merger with Kibo no To, aiming to assemble a political force that can topple the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Many DP members plan to run in the election as candidates of the Koike-led party.

Kibo no To, launched amid high interest just before the Lower House dissolution, is said to lack campaign funds and requested monetary contributions from prospective candidates in exchange for the party’s official endorsement of them in the election.

Koike’s party demanded that those running in single-seat constituencies on the party’s ticket with their names also put on its regional proportional representation lists contribute at least ¥1 million each to the party, in addition to the mandatory ¥6 million in candidacy deposits to be paid to the state.

A party official said it has no plans to get funds from another political party, but the reality is that it is effectively siphoning off DP funds by election candidates switching party affiliations.

Every year, a total of about ¥31 billion in subsidies is paid to political parties according to the number of their national lawmakers and other factors. To be eligible for the subsidies, parties need to register with the government in January or after elections for the Lower House or the House of Councilors, the upper chamber.

Government funding is not yet available to Kibo no To and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which was formed recently by liberal defectors from the DP.

“The party has no operating funds,” said a former DP Lower House lawmaker planning to join Kibo no To. “When in the DP, I received funds after being endorsed as an election candidate. In Kibo no To, by contrast, I have to pay.”

The CDP, led by former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano, is in a similar financial position to Kibo no To.

Edano has obtained the agreement of DP President Seiji Maehara that DP members will not be required to return the money they received from the party even if they shift to Edano’s party.

No legal limits are set on how subsidies to political parties are to be used. But an LDP official is critical about the way DP funds are being used, saying, “Distributing money to members defecting to other parties would amount to an act circumventing the law or a breach of trust.”

At a news conference last week, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga suggested that the right course of action for the DP would be to return the subsidies to government coffers. He noted that the small opposition Your Party paid back money to the state when it broke up in 2014.