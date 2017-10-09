Graffiti found at historic Zenkoji Temple in city of Nagano

Police have launched an investigation into vandalism following the discovery of graffiti at Zenkoji Temple in the city of Nagano. Part of the temple is designated a national treasure.

Officials at the temple contacted police Sunday, and they later found at least 30 marks, mostly x’s, written in white ink. The marks measured about 12 cm high, police said.

They were written on columns and other parts of the temple’s five structures, including its main hall, which is a national treasure. It is unclear when the vandalism was carried out, but police said the marks were relatively fresh.

The temple is believed to have been built in the seventh century, while the current main hall was rebuilt in 1707.