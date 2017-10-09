/

Marseille attacker’s brother arrested in Italy for terror links

Reuters

ROME – Italian police said on Sunday they had arrested the brother of Anis Hannachi, the Tunisian man who killed two young women with a knife outside the Marseille train station a week ago in a suspected terrorist act.

An Italian anti-terrorism squad arrested 25-year-old Ahmed Hannachi in Ferrara, Italy, on Sunday evening on an international warrant issued by France, a police statement said.

On Oct. 1, Anis Hannachi shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) as he killed the women, French police sources said.

Anis Hannachi was shot dead by a French soldier. The militant Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but did not name the assailant.

After what Italian police described as a “very complex” investigation, Ahmed Hannachi was tracked down in Italy, the statement said, and is being held on suspicion of complicity in his brother’s attack and membership in a terrorist group.

No other information was provided about the operation, which was coordinated with French judicial and anti-terrorism authorities, the statement said.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ahmed Hanachi's longtime friend who agreed to be publicly identified only as Omar for fear for his security, reacts in Bizerte, about 60 km north of Tunis, Wednesday. Omar described the community as 'shocked' to learn Hanachi was behind the Marseille attack. French authorities have identified the Marseille attacker as Ahmed Hanachi, a 29-year-old Tunisian who had been picked up by French police but released despite lacking residency papers | AP

, , , ,