Despite being targeted by airstrikes, Islamic State repels Syrian attack on Mayadeen bastion

Islamic State group fighters succeeded Sunday in expelling Syrian regime forces from the eastern town of Mayadeen, days after they entered the key remaining jihadi stronghold, a monitor said.

Backed by Russian air power, regime forces had managed to fight their way into western Mayadeen on Friday.

“Counteroffensives by IS managed to force the regime fighters away from the western outskirts of Mayadeen,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the Syrian forces were now some 6 km (nearly 4 miles) from the town, which was being targeted by “intensive airstrikes carried out by both regime and Russian aircraft.

IS has controlled Mayadeen in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor since 2014.

The town is on the western bank of the Euphrates River, between provincial capital Deir Ezzor, where the jihadis still hold several districts, and the border with Iraq.

Many of the IS jihadis who fled an offensive by U.S.-backed forces against the group’s de facto Syrian capital Raqqa have decamped to the towns of Mayadeen and Albu Kamal in the Euphrates Valley.

The jihadis are being pressed by twin offensives in eastern Syria: by Russia-backed regime forces and by U.S.-supported Arab-Kurd alliance the Syrian Democratic Forces.