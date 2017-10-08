Inspection papers for some Kobe Steel products found to be falsified

Kobe Steel Ltd. said Sunday that certificates of inspection for some of its aluminum and copper products have been falsified, leading to shipments of products that did not conform with specifications agreed to with client companies.

A total of more than 20,000 tons of such nonconforming metals, including for use in transport machinery, electronics, cans for beverages and many other products, were shipped to some 200 firms starting in September 2016, the major steel maker said.

Of the total amount, aluminum products accounted for 19,300 tons and copper products 2,200 tons, according the firm. In addition, 19,400 items of nonconforming aluminum-cast products were shipped, it said.

Kobe Steel has begun contacting affected client companies to explain the situation.

The steel maker’s probe has so far found no specific problem that could raise doubts about the safety of the products in question, it said.

Kobe Steel has set up a committee headed by its president and chairman, Hiroya Kawasaki, to investigate the matter. The company has also asked a law firm to carry out a probe.